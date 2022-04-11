ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida fails to make top 6 for one of its top QB targets

 3 days ago
Florida and head coach Billy Napier are about to smash the reset button on their quarterback board for 2023 after a tough weekend. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday and then four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina shared his list of top six schools that didn’t include the Gators. Vizzina’s decision to leave Florida off his list is significant because he was one of Napier’s top targets at the position next to five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

The good news for Florida is that it didn’t invest many resources into Vizzina. The Gators attempted to get him on campus, but they never accomplished that. However, the 247Sports composite ranked Vizzina as the 52nd overall player and as the seventh-best player at his position.

Napier’s quarterback board has become quite foggy after this weekend. Manning is Florida’s top target but once again it has not gotten him to the Swamp after it was reported that the Gators were added to his top list of schools that he is considering.

Stokes was most likely the backup option if Manning and Vizzina fell through because he hailed from nearby Jacksonville, Florida, and played at the same high school as Tim Tebow. But the Gators and Napier never extended an offer despite how much they communicated with him.

Looking ahead, Florida will likely ramp up its efforts on five-star Dante Moore and four-star Dylan Lonergan. Both prospects have visited campus, even though Moore came with a group of other top recruits apart of the Football Hotbed tour. Lonergan looks like the most intriguing option because he wants to play baseball along with football at his future school, and Florida has a top program in each sport.

