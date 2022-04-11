ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Castleton announces he'll return for another year

By Zachary Huber
 3 days ago
Florida basketball big man Colin Castleton shocked fans and media members alike on Monday morning when he tweeted a graphic announcing that he’ll return to the Gators for the 2022-23 season for his super senior season. It’s a great win for head coach Todd Golden who convinced the former Michigan transfer to come back and play a third season for the Orange and Blue.

“The past couple weeks have helped me reflect on the season, as well as give me time to decide what’s next for my future,” Castleton wrote. “Thank you to my family and everyone who has helped me make this decision. Everyone’s process is different, and I’m adding another chapter to mine. Gator Nation I’M BACK!”

Golden also hopped on Twitter to share his excitement.

“Welcome back big fellah @Castleton_!!” he wrote. “Looking forward to accomplishing great things with you and our team. Just the beginning!!”

Florida gets back its leading scorer and rebounder from last season. Castleton averaged 16.2 points and nine rebounds while also blocking 2.2 shots per game. He also racked up 10 double-doubles.

Golden was vocal about how badly he wanted Castleton to come back for another year since he took the Florida job.

“Colin is a guy I’ve spent a lot of time with in the past couple of days,” Golden said during his introductory press conference. “I’m trying to work to see if he has a desire to come back and use his extra year.”

His efforts obviously paid off on Monday. Castleton significantly and immediately boosts the ceiling for next year’s team.

Todd Golden
