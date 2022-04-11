ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Florida offers this 4-star quarterback out of California

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDwpp_0f5qeFHN00

Florida’s quarterback board took quite a hit this weekend as it saw four-star Marcus Stokes commit to Penn State and four-star Christopher Vizzina left the Gators off his list of top six schools. Head coach Billy Napier and off-the-field analyst Ryan O’Hara have already started making adjustments to their board as they offered five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada out of Pittsburg, California on Friday.

The 247Sports composite ranks Rashada as the 29th best player and as the fifth-best quarterback in the country. He completed 57% of his passes for 2,220 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. Rashada added 193 yards and a touchdown on the ground during his junior campaign.

The Gators’ offer quickly came for Rashada after Stokes awarded his pledge to the Nittany Lions. Gators Online reported that Ole Miss, Oregon and Miami sit in the best spot for Rashada currently.

The next step for Florida is to quickly get him on campus, so it can start making ground up in his recruitment.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Tuscaloosa News

5-star running back Richard Young reveals top seven, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB drops list of top 7 schools, includes Florida

Five-star running back Richard Young is considered one of the best running backs in the country, according to most recruiting services. The 247Sports composite has him 19th overall prospect and the second-best at his position. He’s coming closer to making a college commitment after releasing his list of top seven schools on Sunday via Twitter, and Florida was one of them. It made the cut along with Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
City
Pittsburg, CA
Pittsburg, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
California Football
Pittsburg, CA
Football
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Top 2023 Quarterback Recruit Sets Commitment Date

One of the nation’s premier class of 2023 quarterback prospects is ready to announce his commitment. Christopher Vizzina revealed that he’ll share his decision Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Briarwood Christian High School. His Twitter post includes photos of him in six different uniforms. The accompanying logos...
FOOTBALL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Florida Gators#American Football#College Football#Nittany Lions#Gators Online#Ole Miss
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5 Schools Named Possible Options For Bronny James

If Bronny James is going to play college basketball, the four-star recruit is going to have to make a decision on where to attend college at some point in the next year. The class of 2023 prospect is viewed as a top 50 recruit in the country, with offers from some notable schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs get late addition to running back room with weekend commit from Arkansas high-schooler

Running back was already going to be the biggest strength of the Arkansas football team. The unit became even deeper over the weekend. Javyean Dyer-Jones, a senior at Little Rock Christian, will join the team in 2022 as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder picked Arkansas over likely scholarships from Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech. He joins a stacked Arkansas backfield that returns three players who each ran for more than 500 yards last year, plus speedster AJ Green who ran for more than 225. Dyer-Jones ran for 1,756 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping LRC to the Class 5A state semifinals in...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 2

Lotto winner: Someone in Missouri won $1,000 a week for life

O’FALLON, Mo. – Someone will be getting $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after claiming the second prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Cash4Life game. The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks on Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for the February 18 drawing. […]
O'FALLON, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy