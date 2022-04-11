ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade, IA

Cascade Looks A Little Newer Each Day

By Tom Drake
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cascade has done quite a lot of changing since my wife and I moved there in 2010. 12 years, 3 kids, and 1 cat later, the town has grown and updated just like my family has. My wife and I love to take, if possible, our nightly walk around Cascade. So...

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 KISS FM

32 Bullet Holes in Montana Attraction Was 32 Too Many

As I was scrolling through my pictures on the old smartphone this morning, I ran across this one. He's called the "Clearwater Cow". He resides at Clearwater Junction where Highway 200 intersects Highway 87 and takes you to Seeley Lake. If you've never taken that drive, you should. Incredibly scenic....
MONTANA STATE
103.3 WJOD

Find Your Friday Night Fish Fry

It's Friday in April, leading to just one question for Dubuquers and Tri-Staters: Where's the Fish Fry?. Dubuque's history as a Catholic enclave creates a culture of Lenten Fish Frys from one corner of the county to the other. Typically civic organizations, parishes, and area restaurants are happy to pack the places to the gills to feed the Friday night masses.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Quest for Best Chocolate Bunny Leads to Galena’s Kandy Kitchen

With 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies produced annually, I decided to search for Dubuque's best chocolate bunny. Unfortunately, although I stopped by a few long-established shops and grocery stores, the wascally wabbit was elusive. Even Betty Jane's Candy was sold out!. So I headed to Galena, knowing I had seen...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

America’s Most Celebrated “Helpful Place” Opening in Peosta

Friday April 22nd through Sunday April 24th, come enjoy the grand opening celebration of the new Steve’s Ace Home & Garden in Peosta. Throughout the weekend there will be live music, caricature drawings, a bounce house, giveaways, special pricing, and loads more! Bring the family; stop by early to be one of 300 kids through the door to receive a special prize on Saturday, April 23rd. There will also be a guest appearance by Ace Hardware All-Star, Nile Kron and his family. Nile is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and donations during the grand opening will directly benefit the local hospital.
PEOSTA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Cascade, IA
Government
City
Cascade, IA
103.3 WJOD

Hy-Vee & Hormel Help People in Need This Holiday

Hams for the Holidays is back! Mark your calendars because there’s a big delivery coming to Dubuque, Iowa and it’s all for families in need! Hy-Vee One Step is partnering with Hormel Foods and local first responders to give away 300 FREE Hormel Cure 81 hams during a contactless, drive-thru event on Monday, April 11th. This event starts at 5 p.m. at Church of Nativity located at 1225 Alta Visita Street in Dubuque. Visit their team and they will safely load your free ham into your vehicle for you and your family to enjoy, just in time for Easter. All hams are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque’s Cool Coffeehouse Scene Heats Up with New Starbucks

With recent reports of national chain Starbucks planning to open an additional Dubuque location, it's safe to say the local coffee competition is heating up. Last month, a developer signaled plans to soon construct a new Starbucks at 2075 John F. Kennedy Road. The location is mainly known as the original Pizza Hut building, which has sat vacant in recent years. Dynamic and contemporary retail activity in boarded-up buildings is required for a vibrant local economy.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Your Donations Feed Your Community

There is this awesome lady I go to church with named Shirley. She plays piano on the worship team with me and is a joy to be around. I bring up Shirley because she also commits time to a local organization that does a great deal of good for our community. Shirley volunteers at the food pantry in Cascade, Iowa.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Coffee Shops#New Place#Convenience Store#The Corner Taproom#Flour Garden Bakery#Coffee Bar
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Architect Left Lasting Mark with Historic Buildings

During the early to mid-1800s, the Mississippi River and railroads through Dubuque played a significant role in the western expansion of the United States. So it's always been intriguing to learn how the City's architecture ties into the area's dynamic past. Dubuque's rich and storied past can undoubtedly capture the...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Free Easter Hams to be Given Away Today in Dubuque

The Dubuque Hy-Vee grocery stores and area first responders have partnered with Hormel Foods to give away Easter hams today. The giveaway is happening today starting at 5pm at the Church of the Nativity on Alta Vista in Dubuque. Hy-Vee employees and first responders will give away 300 hams till...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque’s Cable Car Climb is a Fun Time

For Dubuquers, one sure sign of spring is the opening of the Fenelon Place Elevator on April 1. Also locally known locally as the Fourth Street Elevator, the cable cars moving up and down Dubuque's steep bluff signal the summer season is coming soon. The historic landmark has been carrying...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
103.3 WJOD

What Are You Having?: The Highest Rated Beers in Iowa

A recent "Eat This, Not That!" article said that Budweiser had earned the title of "Most Popular Beer" in Iowa. Eight years ago, it was Busch Light's to lose, according to a study. These studies are generally pretty broad and a little ambiguous in their methodology. With that in mind,...
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

2022 Midwest Horse Fair in Madison, WI in April

The Midwest Horse Fair in Madison happens April 22nd thru the 24th. The Midwest Horse Fair is the top 3-day horse fair in America. Held in Madison, Wisconsin at the Alliant Energy Center, it has been growing and going strong since 1979. Every year the Midwest Horse Fair gets bigger & better, and this year will be no exception! The Midwest Horse Fair is owned by the Wisconsin Horse Council, Inc. All proceeds from the Fair are returned to the WHC and are used to represent and foster a unified equine industry in Wisconsin, to promote the equine through leadership, education, service, and communication, and to take a proactive role in the future growth and development of the equine industry.
MADISON, WI
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy