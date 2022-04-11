ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Maintenance work to begin on right lanes of Veteran's Memorial Bridge

By Addison Albert
WTOV 9
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Beginning Tuesday, a portion of the Veteran’s...

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Construction work begins on three Jackson bridges on Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As rising gas prices discourage people from driving in mid-Michigan, so do the many road projects that are getting underway this year. Construction work begins on three bridges in Jackson on Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin to replace two railroad bridges in downtown...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WHAV

I-495 Haverhill Bridge Project in Final Phase; Lanes Close This Week Partly for Ward Hill Overpass Work

The Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement and widening project in Haverhill is in its final phase with completion scheduled for June. Meanwhile, there are lane closings planned this week to allow truck access to the work area, continuing guardrail installation and begin moving materials in place for repair of the Ward Hill highway overpass. The left lane of the overpass closed more than two years after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported a deteriorated concrete substructure.
HAVERHILL, MA
Daily Voice

One Dead In Pair Of Multi-Vehicle Crashes On I-81 (DEVELOPING)

One person died in a pair of multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 81 Monday, April 11, closing all lanes along the portion of the highway, authorities said. The first crash involves a box truck on a bridge in the southbound lanes at Exit 65 - US 11/US 15, although both directions of traffic have been halted around 9:30 a.m., according to PennDOT.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana

MDT to begin work to replace Godfrey Creek Bridge

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation will begin work on the Godfrey Creek Bridge south of Churchill next week. The bridge, which was built in 1949, will be removed and replaced. During construction, traffic will be detoured using Cameron Bridge Road and Highline Road. Traffic is anticipated to...
MISSOULA, MT
Kingsport Times-News

Bridging Time: Joseph Julian Henry Memorial Bridge

“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

County to discuss revised scope of animal shelter

County commissioners have carved out time in their April 12 meeting to discuss a revised scope for the new animal shelter. County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said minor changes have been suggested. To date, the county has received $1,814,957 in donations for the new shelter, she said. That does not include...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
WTOV 9

Sobriety checkpoint set for Thursday night in Wetzel County

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Wetzel County between 6 p.m. and midnight Thursday. The checkpoint will be in place on W.Va. 2 near the entrance to the Proctor Post Office. Authorities said drivers who don't want to go through the checkpoint can use either W.Va. 89 or Ohio 7.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
KATC News

Savoy-Swords Water System to begin maintenance

The Savoy-Swords Water System in Eunice will be doing maintenance over the weekend. The water system says the work will begin on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Customers Northeast and Southeast of Highway 190 and the intersection of Guillory Road may experience low pressure on and off for the next 1 to 2 weeks or until completion of maintenance.
EUNICE, LA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Work begins on Mokelumne Trail bridge that will span Highway 4 in Brentwood

Construction has begun on the Mokelumne Trail bridge in Brentwood, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority announced. Officials from the county agency and Brentwood broke ground March 18 on the site of the future bridge, which will provide access for cyclists and pedestrians for commuting and recreational travel. The project reconnects two sides of the trail that had been separated by the expansion of Highway 4.
BRENTWOOD, CA
WTOV 9

Safe Digging Month a reminder to call before you dig

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Studies show that many homeowners are putting themselves and their families at risk by not calling 811 before digging. April is National Safe Digging Month. “People are planning those spring and summer projects, and we just want to make sure they are digging safely. Safe...
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Meeting set to discuss potential of natural gas well in Pease Township

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Pease Township Trustees will meet Wednesday night to discuss the potential of a natural gas well in the township. According to Township Trustee Mike Bianconi, Gulfport Energy Corporation is contemplating installing a well in the township on Woods Road, which would be behind Bridgeport High School.
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTOV 9

Courtroom upgrades highlight Jefferson County Commission meeting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Updates, proclamations, requests, and questions - all happed at Thursday’s meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. One update being on the third story courtroom project. Mills Group got word from city officials that the building code says they need to make ADA adjustments to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy