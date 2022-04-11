Maintenance work to begin on right lanes of Veteran's Memorial Bridge

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As rising gas prices discourage people from driving in mid-Michigan, so do the many road projects that are getting underway this year. Construction work begins on three bridges in Jackson on Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin to replace two railroad bridges in downtown...
Bridge rehabilitation along Route 138 within the center median area behind barrier may require temporary lane shifts on Third Street and JT Connell Highway. Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lane restriction started Thursday on Route 30 in Franklin County. PennDOT said it's part of a bridge replacement project in Saint Thomas Township. The existing bridge, which spans a tributary to Back Creek on the west side of the intersection with Maxheimer Road,...
The Veteran’s Memorial fountain in Huntsville should be doubly clean after being filled with soap and bubbles as a possible prank, then getting a full cleaning and flushing by city employees. The City said crews with its General Services department were cleaning and flushing the fountain out Thursday to...
The Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement and widening project in Haverhill is in its final phase with completion scheduled for June. Meanwhile, there are lane closings planned this week to allow truck access to the work area, continuing guardrail installation and begin moving materials in place for repair of the Ward Hill highway overpass. The left lane of the overpass closed more than two years after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported a deteriorated concrete substructure.
As a Minot kid, I always enjoyed coming down to BisMan to take a trip across the truss bridge that was the Memorial Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan. There was no asphalt across the roadway just a hum of the metal grating. Time marches on and bridges get replaced. I...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A three-year project by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to improve 25 bridges along Interstate 44 in southwest Missouri is set to begin in May. According to MoDOT, seven of the bridges are mainline I-44 bridges, five are overpass bridges, and the rest are on adjacent routes. 16 of them […]
One person died in a pair of multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 81 Monday, April 11, closing all lanes along the portion of the highway, authorities said. The first crash involves a box truck on a bridge in the southbound lanes at Exit 65 - US 11/US 15, although both directions of traffic have been halted around 9:30 a.m., according to PennDOT.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation will begin work on the Godfrey Creek Bridge south of Churchill next week. The bridge, which was built in 1949, will be removed and replaced. During construction, traffic will be detoured using Cameron Bridge Road and Highline Road. Traffic is anticipated to...
“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is...
County commissioners have carved out time in their April 12 meeting to discuss a revised scope for the new animal shelter. County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said minor changes have been suggested. To date, the county has received $1,814,957 in donations for the new shelter, she said. That does not include...
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Wetzel County between 6 p.m. and midnight Thursday. The checkpoint will be in place on W.Va. 2 near the entrance to the Proctor Post Office. Authorities said drivers who don't want to go through the checkpoint can use either W.Va. 89 or Ohio 7.
The Savoy-Swords Water System in Eunice will be doing maintenance over the weekend. The water system says the work will begin on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Customers Northeast and Southeast of Highway 190 and the intersection of Guillory Road may experience low pressure on and off for the next 1 to 2 weeks or until completion of maintenance.
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — What has taken almost two full years of planning came to fruition Friday - the unveiling of the Monroe County Goldstar Families Memorial monument in Beallsville. “I always say we need to celebrate what we value,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “And what we...
Construction has begun on the Mokelumne Trail bridge in Brentwood, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority announced. Officials from the county agency and Brentwood broke ground March 18 on the site of the future bridge, which will provide access for cyclists and pedestrians for commuting and recreational travel. The project reconnects two sides of the trail that had been separated by the expansion of Highway 4.
ARLINGTON, Va. — A $161 million "complete rehabilitation" of the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway is being planned. Early work to survey bridges and other features will be closing lanes this week, according to an announcement from the National Park Service. Through Friday, March 18, there...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Studies show that many homeowners are putting themselves and their families at risk by not calling 811 before digging. April is National Safe Digging Month. “People are planning those spring and summer projects, and we just want to make sure they are digging safely. Safe...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Pease Township Trustees will meet Wednesday night to discuss the potential of a natural gas well in the township. According to Township Trustee Mike Bianconi, Gulfport Energy Corporation is contemplating installing a well in the township on Woods Road, which would be behind Bridgeport High School.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Updates, proclamations, requests, and questions - all happed at Thursday’s meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. One update being on the third story courtroom project. Mills Group got word from city officials that the building code says they need to make ADA adjustments to...
