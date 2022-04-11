Maintenance work to begin on right lanes of Veteran's Memorial Bridge

The Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement and widening project in Haverhill is in its final phase with completion scheduled for June. Meanwhile, there are lane closings planned this week to allow truck access to the work area, continuing guardrail installation and begin moving materials in place for repair of the Ward Hill highway overpass. The left lane of the overpass closed more than two years after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported a deteriorated concrete substructure.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO