Kane Brown Steps In As Last-Minute Co-Host Of 2022 CMT Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown is the new, last-minute co-host of the 2022 CMT Music Awards after Kelsea Ballerini announced that she’d have to stay home because she’d tested positive for COVID-19 . Brown is returning after teaming up with Ballerini to co-host the awards show last year. Now, he’ll join Captain America star Anthony Mackie in person while Ballerini co-hosts and performs from home.

Appearing on CBS Mornings , Brown recalled getting a call over the weekend about stepping in to co-host the awards show. He rushed back to Nashville from Pennsylvania to rehearse. “It was cool. I’m excited. It’s very interesting how we got it set up with Kelsea. I’m just so excited to get to do it again. I was honestly kinda bummed when I found out that you only do it two years in a row and then they pass it on to somebody else. So, I’m glad I get to come back and do it.”

Ballerini noted that she’ll serve as her own makeup and hair stylist as she remotely hosts the show and performs from home, quipping, “If anything goes wrong, it’s definitely my fault!” The “HEARTFIRST” singer assured that she’s “feeling much better,” and is “more bummed than anything” that she can’t attend the show in person. Ballerini also assured: “…don’t you worry, I still have five outfit changes and I’m wearing them all.”

She and Brown are both among leading nominees at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and brown is the most nominated artist this year. The “One Mississippi” singer said he’s “excited because this is the one fans get to participate in… (and I’m) up with some amazing artists and friends of mine.” See the full list of nominees here .

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+, hosted live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city.

Watch Ballerini and Brown appear on CBS Mornings here :