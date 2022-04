Republican candidates slammed the Minneapolis teachers union's "excessive demands" as the teacher strike extended into its eleventh day on Tuesday. Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) announced Sunday that it had "shared its last, best and final [Education Support Professional] ESP offer with union leaders that underscores the district's commitment to honoring the contributions ESPs make to our schools and students." The offer includes 15.6% salary increases for ESPs on average over two years and $3.5 million to cover increased work hours for ESPs. "MPS is reaching beyond its financial means on behalf of our ESPs and will need to make more than $10 million in reductions for the next school year as a result," the district said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 DAYS AGO