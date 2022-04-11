ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Judds Are Getting Together for One Last Tour

By Jon Freeman
 3 days ago
The Judds are set to reunite and make their first awards show appearance in 20 years Monday night at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Rather than a one-off, it’s the precursor to the mother-daughter duo’s first tour in a decade, which gets underway in late September.

Dubbed “The Final Tour,” the trek will kick off Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and make stops in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Ft. Worth, Texas. To conclude the 10-show run, the Judds will return home to Nashville and perform at the city’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 28.

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!” Wynonna said in a statement.

Tickets for “The Final Tour” will go on sale April 15 at 10 a.m. local time in most markets. “Independence Day” singer Martina McBride will join the trek as a special guest on most of the dates.

The Judds Final Tour Dates:
Sept. 30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 1 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
Oct. 7 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Oct. 8 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
Oct. 14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
Oct. 15 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Oct. 21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
Oct. 22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Oct. 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

