The Lebanon City Council has approved an agreement to give a new business a break on its initial water and electric costs. The agreement with the Ice Cream Factory was passed by the City Council at its Monday night meeting. It allows a “ramp up” period for waste water and electric costs over a five year period, according to City Administrator Michael Schumacher. “This reduction does not impact our expenses but does reduce the expenses to the developer and impacts the revenue generated from these services. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 28 DAYS AGO