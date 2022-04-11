2 Your Health – Safe Exercise in the Heat

This content is written by Dr. Nelson Bricker, Partner and Veterinarian, Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital. Every year we see dozens of animals that have been exposed to toxic substances. The third week of March is National Animal Poison Prevention Week, and we wanted to highlight some of the most common causes of animal poisoning and how to either prevent them, or help get them identified and treated quickly. Whether the toxins fall on the floor, are found outside or just given by mistake, the earlier the ingestion can be identified and the pet can get proper treatment, the better it will be for the pet, meaning less stress for the family.

PETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO