NBC 'Today' show stars to perform live theatrical reading
NEW YORK — NBC News is branching out from covering top stories to performing a theatrical reading. “Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be...www.wral.com
NEW YORK — NBC News is branching out from covering top stories to performing a theatrical reading. “Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be...www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0