ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

What’s Old is New Again

bravamagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopping secondhand is not only earth-friendly, but you can find beautiful, one-of-a-kind home items — many times for a steal. Check out these area secondhand shops for inspiration. THE COZY HOME. Owned by a mother-daughter team, this standout consignment shop has gently-used furniture and home décor. They also...

bravamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Janesville, WI
City
Madison, WI
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Is New#Thrift Store#Thrift Shop#New Again#Furnishings#Marimekko#Goodwill
Eater

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.
CHICAGO, IL
InspireMore

Thrift Shopper Thinks She’s Found A Rare Fur Hat… Until It Starts Moving.

Thrift shoppers, take note! When you see something furry in a New York City thrift store, think twice before snatching it up!. TikToker @thethriftymama was browsing a shop in Manhattan when she saw orange fur perched on the top of a clothing rack. Thinking it was a vintage 1950s-era fur hat, she eagerly reached up to snag the rare item, but there was one small problem. It wasn’t a hat at all. In fact, it was a living, breathing, purring orange cat!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Etsy Predicts the Top Home Decor Trends For 2022

It's no secret that Etsy is a top-tier destination for home decor. The site hosts a treasure trove of unrepeated ornaments that are sold directly from artists, which is why it's such a dependable resource in the home space. With all the people that rely on Etsy for decor inspiration, the website has been able to predict upcoming trends, and the 2022 trend report says "perfection" is a thing of the past.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Thrift Finds and DIYs Turn an Empty Kitchen Corner into a Stylish Prep Space for $1,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s maybe nothing more frustrating than an awkward, wasted corner in a home. Thankfully, Apartment Therapy has plenty of solutions for giving those corners a new sense of purpose. Shelves, seating, storage, artwork, and cool lamps can work wonders in a once-wasted space.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,300 Living Room Makeover Features a Gorgeous Brick Fireplace Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s simple, but it’s true: Paint can totally transform a brick fireplace, whether a neutral shade helps helps old brick blend into a wall or a pop of bold color gives it new life as a feature statement, as is the case in Jessica Ronnevik’s North Carolina living room redo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $7 Thrifted Cabinet Gets a Gorgeous Floral-Themed New Look for $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are some nearly-perfect treasures to be found at thrift stores, but there are lots more pieces that need a little extra love and attention to become something great. This cabinet, found by DIYer Hana Sethi (@hanashappyhome), is a prime example. When Hana found it, one of its knobs was broken, its hinges were rusted, and the orangey color of its laminate finish wasn’t doing it any favors. Not to mention, it looked to Hana like it was a wall-mounted cabinet for a bathroom rather than a free-standing furniture piece. But at only $7 at Value Village, it was a steal. “The moment I saw it at the thrift store, I knew it could be something really special,” Hana says.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy