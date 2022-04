With more than 100,000 Section 8 vouchers at its disposal at any given time, there are a lot of questions about why it takes Los Angeles County so long to find housing for approved applicants and how that might contribute to the homelessness crisis. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in LA is nearly $3,000 a month, though what the federal government will pay for that same apartment under Section 8 is far less. Experts said there are not enough affordable rentals to go around and not enough landlords willing to open their doors to Section 8 tenants. Fernando Gomez's path to...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO