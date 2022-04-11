ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors sell unique and high quality to resale furniture without the high price tag

ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors are a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Located on the Northwest Corner of 76th Street & Greenway-Hayden Loop, The Lost & Found Resale Interiors opened it's first shop in the Fall of 2012....

www.abc15.com

Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
Person
Ethan Allen
BobVila

9 Deck Plans for Extending Your Outdoor Living Space

Adding a deck to your home is perhaps the best way to maximize your outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing, playing, or just soaking up the sun. Whether you’re looking to construct your own deck or plan to hire a professional, finding wooden deck design plans that match your vision for the space is essential. These deck plans and design ideas can help provide the inspiration you need to get your outdoor project started. Before beginning construction, remember to keep deck safety best practices in mind. These can include making sure the work is approved or permitted as required and creating a sturdy foundation for the deck.
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
yankodesign.com

Flatpack furniture designed to perfectly complement the tiny home movement

Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together, and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs…including furniture! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed furniture is also a major boon when you’re moving houses. You can easily ship all your furniture from one home to another, without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying. Flat-packed furniture designs are truly the future!
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,300 Living Room Makeover Features a Gorgeous Brick Fireplace Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s simple, but it’s true: Paint can totally transform a brick fireplace, whether a neutral shade helps helps old brick blend into a wall or a pop of bold color gives it new life as a feature statement, as is the case in Jessica Ronnevik’s North Carolina living room redo.
Sourcing Journal

German Label Armedangels Dives Into Resale Market

Click here to read the full article. German fashion brand Armedangels is getting in on the soon-to-be $53 billion resale market. The sustainably focused label announced it will begin accepting and offering previously owned apparel from its collections. The move follows Levi’s and Boyish’s venture into the secondhand market in recent years. Lifestyle sneaker brand Allbirds dove into the segment last month, when it offered customers at three stores the option of trading in their “preloved” shoes for $20 in store credit. Powered by recommerce-as-a-service tool Reverse.Supply, the secondhand offering will provide customers the opportunity to resell their Armedangels items in exchange for store...
