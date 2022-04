PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have kept a very strong eye on two positions during this NFL Draft process. First, is quarterback. Second, is the defensive backfield. So, could they try to get both? Call me crazy, but moving back into the first round has been done before, and it's been done with success. Look at the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. People passed on a passer with plenty of risk coming into the league - people will pass on passers this year as well.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO