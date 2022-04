In a year where M&A activity is expected to ratchet-up in 2022, Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF is among the first to take action. In a transaction that checks the boxes for research expansion, growth and scale, the company has acquired Novamind Inc. NVMDF, a psychedelic medicine provider with a network of clinics and clinical research sites. The business combination will create a sizable North American platform with operations spanning 13 wellness clinics, and segues Numinus into the lucrative U.S. market. Numinus CEO, Payton Nyquvest, sat down with TDR to explain the acquisition benefits to the broader investment community.

