NORWALK — Under new ownership, a South Norwalk athletic facility will soon become a major youth volleyball training center. SoNo Field House will be rebranded in June as the Northeast Athletic Center under the direction of the Northeast Volleyball Club. The facility is expected to add six volleyball courts, while retaining 12,000 square feet of indoor turf for other sports with clinics and field rentals to continue during the installation of the new courts.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO