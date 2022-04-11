ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Warner Bros. Discovery has opportunities outside the U.S., says Michael Nathanson

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Nathanson, MoffettNathanson, joins 'Squawk on the Street'...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Connecticut Post

Warner Bros. Reveals 100th Anniversary Logo, Teases Rollout of Commemorative Content, Products and Events

Warner Bros. is turning 100 next April and the legendary studio is kicking off the celebration of its centennial early with the reveal of a commemorative logo. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. unveiled its special “100 Years of Storytelling” version of the classic logo, which now incorporates the studio’s iconic WB water tower. The release of the centennial logo came along with the announcement that the studio will roll out commemorative products, content and events in the months leading up to its 100th anniversary next spring.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moffettnathanson
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cathie Wood says banks have a 'big problem' thanks to crypto

Wood said the amount of interest investors are showing in or decentralized finance could threaten the traditional banking world. Cryptocurrency was initially created to sidestep old institutions – and banks may finally be feeling themselves get disrupted, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said. Known for her high risk high...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Games Offers 15-Minute First Look at 'Hogwarts Legacy' Gameplay

Three months into its 2022 release window, Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have now released a detailed look at the upcoming gameplay for Harry Potter spinoff Hogwarts Legacy. Spanning almost 15 minutes long, the new footage gives fans a first look at some of the game’s core elements, including...
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

News publisher Lee faces renewed pressure from hedge funds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is facing renewed pressure from a hedge fund to speed up its transition to digital publishing and consider adding new digital-savvy leaders to its board after successfully fighting off a hostile takeover from a different hedge fund. Lee’s largest shareholder, Cannell...
OMAHA, NE
UPI News

Markets close shortened week of trading with losses amid mixed bank earnings

April 14 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed a holiday-shortened week of trading in the red Thursday amid mixed earnings results form major banks and rising inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 113.36 points, or 0.33%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.21% and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.14% to end the week as markets will be closed on Friday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy