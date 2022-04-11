Warner Bros. Discovery has opportunities outside the U.S., says Michael Nathanson

Warner Bros. is turning 100 next April and the legendary studio is kicking off the celebration of its centennial early with the reveal of a commemorative logo. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. unveiled its special “100 Years of Storytelling” version of the classic logo, which now incorporates the studio’s iconic WB water tower. The release of the centennial logo came along with the announcement that the studio will roll out commemorative products, content and events in the months leading up to its 100th anniversary next spring.
Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
Over the past decade, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel have all poured money into life-prolonging and anti-aging research. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk isn't buying in. "I don't think we should try to have people live for a really long time," Musk recently told Insider. "It would...
Whether or not you succeed in your goals depends on your capacity to believe that you can do it. Even as the former CEO and co-founder of the billion-dollar restaurant company Yum Brands, I've had moments where I wondered: Do I have what it takes?. Luckily, there were several mental...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
Wood said the amount of interest investors are showing in or decentralized finance could threaten the traditional banking world. Cryptocurrency was initially created to sidestep old institutions – and banks may finally be feeling themselves get disrupted, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said. Known for her high risk high...
Elon Musk says a lot of seemingly fantastical things. For example: The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO seems to believe that humans will eventually be able to live forever, by downloading their brains into robots. "I think it is possible," Musk, 50, recently told Insider. "Yes, we could download the...
American consumers are already cutting back on spending, according to a new CNBC survey. For many living paycheck to paycheck, this is not a surprise as inflation rises and Covid stimulus savings decline. However, the survey also shows that higher-income consumers are showing signs of financial stress and have begun...
The billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX — who revealed this week that he owns 9.2% of Twitter — is a prolific Twitter user, often moving markets with his tweets. He was appointed to Twitter’s board of directors on Tuesday and said he looked forward to working with the board to make "significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months."
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood took a swipe at Blockchain.com as she spoke about valuations in the private and public markets. She said it makes "no sense" that the valuation of Blockchain.com, which is a private company, rose threefold in the last year, while that of rival Coinbase, which is publicly listed, has fallen sharply.
Companies that adopted permanent remote-work policies during the pandemic are doubling down on their commitments to flexibility while major companies like Google and Twitter call employees back to offices this month. But it's only a matter of time before in-person requirements become passé, says Annie Dean, who leads distributed workforce...
Three months into its 2022 release window, Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have now released a detailed look at the upcoming gameplay for Harry Potter spinoff Hogwarts Legacy. Spanning almost 15 minutes long, the new footage gives fans a first look at some of the game’s core elements, including...
Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
The Federal Reserve just made its first interest-rate hike in four years and is expecting 11 quarter-point increases this cycle. Loan origination is also rising as consumers burn through the savings accumuluated through stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits. So it’s a great time to load up on financials, right?
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down this morning's inflation report and how the markets are responding. They talk about when would be a good time to get into Apple if you aren't in the stock already. They also look at semiconductor and oil companies to invest in right now.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is facing renewed pressure from a hedge fund to speed up its transition to digital publishing and consider adding new digital-savvy leaders to its board after successfully fighting off a hostile takeover from a different hedge fund. Lee’s largest shareholder, Cannell...
Shares in Asia-Pacific were largely lower in Monday trade as Chinese stocks led losses regionally. China's producer inflation for March was higher than expected. The producer price index surged 8.3% as compared with a year ago, official data showed Monday, above expectations for a 7.9% increase in a Reuters poll.
April 14 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed a holiday-shortened week of trading in the red Thursday amid mixed earnings results form major banks and rising inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 113.36 points, or 0.33%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.21% and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.14% to end the week as markets will be closed on Friday.
Two Chinese carriers have been shipping more empty export containers than loaded exports out of the two biggest U.S. ports. The top two carriers that transported more empty containers than loaded U.S. exports out of the Port of Los Angeles were OOCL and its Shanghai-based parent company, COSCO. Two Chinese...
