POTTSTOWN — Leon Budrow still remembers the time he and Anthony Walters spent together on bus No. 71 on their way home from Pine Forge Elementary School. The two were a few years apart but became friends through their mutual love of music and their fondness for the bus’ driver, Tedd Peters. And after Budrow graduated from Boyertown High School in 2009, he sought out his friend who was now making a living making music as Skitz Tha Rippa.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO