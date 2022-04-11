Jeremy Conn’s Plays Of The Day: April 11, 2022

The 2022 MLB season is truly getting going as the second week of action kicks off with the Nationals going to Atlanta to face the Braves. The two teams look vastly different from the last time they faced off in 2021, a year that ended with the Braves hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy. Nonetheless, the division foes will meet with varying levels of expectations and aspirations. As the last two teams to win a World Series while playing a traditional schedule, there are massive amounts of similarities, some that stretch farther than just the banners that have been raised. The teams both saw their franchise stalwarts, Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rendon, respectively, leave in free agency. Aside from smaller similarities, these teams both beat the Dodgers and Astros on their way to winning their ring. Regardless, this series that kicks off Monday night will be about the present, not the past heights reached by the clubs.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO