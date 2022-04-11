ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Why TikTok Is Calling Stanley Tucci's Weekend Lunch Iconic

By Alia Hoyt
Mashed
Mashed
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Beloved actor Stanley Tucci knows his way around a kitchen, but some people are just figuring this out via his TikTok account. Clearly, these newbies to the Tucci train have yet to take in an episode of "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," which takes the host all over the Bel Paese...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Bobby Flay Called This One Of His 'Favorite Pasta Dishes Of All Time'

While there are simple rules for how to make perfect pasta, including using the correct pot and using plenty of cool or cold water (via What's Cooking America), saucing it is more a matter of personal preference. Some people prefer tried-and-true sauces like bolognese, marinara, or carbonara, while others fancy something more unusual — including a famous Food Network host.
RECIPES
News Channel Nebraska

Three popular recipes from Stanley Tucci's cookbook

"There is some truth to the old adage 'Most of the world eats to live but Italians live to eat," Stanley Tucci has said. He grew up in an Italian American family and lived in Italy during his childhood -- and, true to form, his love of cooking and eating runs deep.
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's How To Make Stanley Tucci's Specialty Orecchiette Pasta

Stanley Tucci may be best known for his roles in movies such as "Prizzi's Honor," "Beethoven," and "The Devil Wears Prada," but anyone who's seen "Big Night," a movie he directed as well as starred in, was probably not at all surprised by his later metamorphosis into a food-world personality. "Big Night," after all, was a love song to Italian-American food, one that presaged Tucci's successful foray into cookbook authorship. Both "The Tucci Cookbook" and "The Tucci Table" are celebrity cookbooks that transcend the genre and would stand on their own even if they had been written by Stanley No Name (or rather, Stanley Senza Nome). It's not particularly surprising that Tucci's next step was starring in a food and travel show called "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy."
RECIPES
Mashed

Stanley Tucci Has His Own Cheese Wheel And Instagram Is Loving It

"When you're really serious about carbonara..." That's how Stanley Tucci of "Searching for Italy" described an Instagram post he uploaded two days ago. At first, you see a cheese wheel placed upon Tucci's kitchen island. Then, over the course of several pictures, you can follow him as he cracks open the wheel, chips a large hole into it, and prepares a dish of carbonara inside the wheel.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Franta
Person
Stanley Tucci
News Channel Nebraska

How to make Stanley Tucci's classic Milanese risotto

Of all the classic Italian dishes to try, risotto alla Milanese is a stunner -- and the good news is that it isn't hard to create outside of its namesake Milan. That is, of course, as long as you can get your hands on saffron, the expensive spice that gives Milanese risotto its signature golden hue.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Mashed

This Iconic Australian Dish Is One Of Nicole Kidman's Favorite Foods

Nicole Kidman isn't just dedicated to her acting career — she's also dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle. According to the "Big Little Lies" star, she follows an 80/20 diet to fuel and nourish her body without feeling too restricted. The concept is simple: She tries to eat "well" 80% of the time and allows herself to have less nutritious treats the other 20% of the time (via Women's Health). "I'm actually not that strict with my diet. I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation," she explained to the Los Angeles Times back in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

I Tried Damn Delicious’ 15-Minute Spaghetti Carbonara and Did Not Expect These Results

I would love to sit here and act like I’ve never taken a shortcut in my professional cooking life, but that would simply not be true. In fact, I love a good shortcut and I will seek one out whenever possible. Work smarter, not harder, right? When perusing the internet for contenders to go head to head in our recipe showdown for carbonara, I came across Damn Delicious’ take on carbonara. It boasted a super-straightforward ingredient list and a 15- minute cook time that was hard to pass up. I’m all for simplifying, so I was super curious to give this recipe a spin.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian#Cnn
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Easter Menu & It’s Full Of Easy-to-Make Italian Classics

Easter will be here before you know it, and if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a menu. Will you serve classic ham or turkey dinner, complete with delicious sides and deviled eggs? Or, will go a less traditional route and try something new? If you want to serve an Italian dinner, then you have to check out Giada de Laurentiis’ new Easter menu — it’s packed full of easy-to-make dishes from Italy. It all looks so amazing!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Supposed Secret About Popeyes Cajun Rice Diners Weren't Supposed To Know

Unlike its competitor KFC, which focuses more on the old Southern charm of fried chicken, Popeyes sells itself as Louisiana and Cajun-style cooking in your own backyard. With offerings such as fries dusted with Cajun spice, rice and beans, and shrimp alongside their famed fried chicken, the Florida-based restaurant chain has lots to offer compared to other big-name fast food chicken players.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
purewow.com

Meatloaf, Tinned Fish and Tuna Noodle Casserole—These 19 Boomer Recipes Are Totally Due for a Comeback

Baby boomers get a bad rap for their “Live, Laugh, Love” signs and their puzzling overuse of ellipses, but in the kitchen, they shine. Look, we’re not trying to return to a world where every other dish is made of Jello and or whipped topping, (we see you, Watergate salad), but who doesn’t love a sloppy Joe every now and then? (Ditto for bread bowls.) From meatloaf to oatmeal raisin cookies, here are 19 boomer recipes due for a comeback.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

The Trendy Vegan Restaurant Where Ben Stiller Was Just Spotted

Among the many things that New England is known for is the scenic region's rich pub culture. A reader of The Atlantic once posited that the defining characteristics of a New England pub are exactly what make it special, noting that these businesses are usually, "small, friendly places that are walking-distance from wherever you are, where you can grab a bite and a pint and make a new friend for an hour."
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Mashed

Mashed

126K+
Followers
31K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy