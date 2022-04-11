ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU tells OPEC oil producers should look at increasing deliveries - official

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday repeated its call in a meeting with OPEC for oil-producing countries to look at whether they can increase deliveries to help cool soaring oil prices, a European Commission official told Reuters.

EU representatives at the meeting in Vienna with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries also pointed out that OPEC has a responsibility to ensure balanced oil markets, the official said. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#The European Union#European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Fortune

Shell, Valero among companies chasing Ecuadorian oil after ban on Russian imports

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. refiners Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp., along with Shell Plc’s trading unit Shell Western Supply and Trading, are rushing to secure Ecuadorian barrels after America banned imports of Russian crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy