CONWAY, S.C. - Morgan Deneen is a former Coastal Carolina golfer from California. He walked on the men’s golf team as a senior in the University’s PGA Golf Management program in 2017-18 and won the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament, so the team welcomed him back for his final year of eligibility the following season in 2018-19. Deneen says that he learned a lot in his two years on the team and he loved it.

CONWAY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO