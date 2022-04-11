ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lightfoot uses taxpayer dollars for political stunt

By Our Writers
suburbanchicagoland.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLightfoot uses taxpayer dollars for political stunt. After Dr. Willie Wilson launched two successful gasoline giveaways to ease the...

suburbanchicagoland.com

Comments / 44

Bill Krueger
1d ago

Every alderman/woman should demand to have the Chicago mayor disclose what part of the budget the $12.5 million in prepaid gas and public transit cards will come from

Reply(1)
31
lycan
1d ago

I hope they really shine a lot of light on this and just slam her at every oppertunity-how dare her when our police and fire need pensions funded,crime and murders are just going crazy and the public is at risk 24/7 and after the hundredth plan her and brown concoct we are in worst shape than ever-this lady needs to go!!!!!

Reply
16
George Krug
1d ago

don't like the way she looks don't like the way she acts don't like what she did to Chicago wish she would just disappear all she cares about are her looks

Reply(6)
13
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Critics: Illinois Democrats' plan to force retailers to post 'tax relief' details is unconstitutional, election year propaganda

(The Center Square) – Budget bills introduced by Illinois Democrats in the waning hours of session and that were passed early Saturday will require private-sector retailers to notify consumers of temporary "tax relief" measures included in them. Critics say the requirements are an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and forced campaign propaganda during an election year.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Washington Examiner

Jussie Smollett forced to share a jail cell with his attacker

Is there a more delusional group of people than those who support Jussie Smollett? From Samuel L. Jackson to Black Lives Matter to the state’s attorney who handled the case, all have called for justice not to be served in this case largely because of the color of Smollett’s skin. To them, crimes by black people shouldn’t matter.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab Americans#Mayor Of Chicago#Political Campaign
CBS 58

Republican lawmaker says he wanted to punch Assembly Speaker Vos

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker and candidate for governor said he wanted to punch Assembly Speaker Robin Vos "right in the nose" after he kicked him out of a meeting about decertifying President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Wisconsin. Rep. Timothy Ramthun said in an online...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy