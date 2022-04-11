ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

📷 It’s National Pet Day -- Pet owners, show us your fur babies!

Cover picture for the articleIt’s National Pet Day, and we want...

The Kitchn

Celebrate National Pet Day with These Editor-Favorite Products for Dogs

It’s National Pet Day! In honor of the occasion, there’s no better way to celebrate the unconditional love we have for our pets than to spoil them a little (more). Here at The Kitchn, we’re constantly gushing about the animals that make every day special, so it was a breeze to find plenty of recommendations for items that really help our pets shine. Below, check out our picks for the best products to buy for your canine companions on National Pet Day — including treat tossers, grooming tools, and everything in between — according to the editors whose dogs have tried out many of them firsthandpaw. (Sorry cat lovers, this one’s for the pups.)
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Study Shows that Some Dog Owners Believe They Can Read Their Pet's Mind

We adore canines. Almost everyone does. Big dogs, tiny dogs, yappy dogs, fluffy dogs - we call them pups and puppies, woofers and boofers, pupperinos and cutie-booties, and we cherish them like no other, the joy that pets offer to our lives, and for many people, it's a psychological bond.
PETS
KPEL 96.5

Putting Your Dog Down: Your Final Gift to Your Pet

It's never easy when the time comes to make the decision. Mannie is a good girl. For the past 15 years, she has dutifully barked at the mailman, kept the yard clear of squirrels, and gave great full-body snuggles when she slept in the bed with me. She is quick...
PETS
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Bark?

Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

5 Types of Leashes and Collars You Should Never Buy

If you have a dog, there are a few leashes and collars that you never want to use on your canine friend. Despite the damage they can cause, many people continue to use these pet accessories. Luckily, there are many options out there that do their job without causing your dog any harm.
PET SERVICES
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Treats for Dogs and Other Pets for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
PETS
theodysseyonline.com

Why People Like Designer Breed Dogs

Designer breeds are the result of cross-breeding two purebred dogs with attributes you want in the offspring. Some of the most desirable attributes are looks, intelligence, health, and temperament. Intelligence. Intelligence is one of the most highly sought after attributes when it comes to dogs and it is no surprise...
ANIMALS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Tux Edition

Boarding pup highlight: Tux Edition is a 2- or 3-year-old Pit Bull. Some days you just really need to play. Tux has the best facial expressions. He is full of love and full of energy. He loves playing! He is a gentle giant that doesn’t understand how big he is...
PETS
Reader's Digest

Why Do Cats Wag Their Tails?

Cats are mysterious creatures who often leave their owners asking questions about their curious behaviors: Why do cats knead you during snuggle time on the couch? Why do cats rub against you? And why do cats wag their tails?. Experts say that when your favorite feline’s tail starts moving, there’s...
ANIMALS

