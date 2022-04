Armadillo Ale Works announced Sunday that the brewery is closing, stating it “may be our last day of operations for a while, if not forever.”. In a Facebook post, the business cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary cause of accumulating expenses and debt. As alcohol-related businesses were forced to shut down or operate at limited capacity, the post reads, sales were affected both in the brewery itself and for its wholesale and retail partners.

DENTON, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO