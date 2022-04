A truck hit and run damaged an I-5 overpass in Fife on Thursday morning, blocking two lanes of northbound I-5 until late afternoon. The 54th Avenue East overpass was being inspected for safety through the morning, and the state Department of Transportation had warned it would be shut down until further notice. As of Thursday at 12 p.m., northbound I-5 had been reduced to three lanes, before reopening just over two hours later.

FIFE, WA ・ 26 DAYS AGO