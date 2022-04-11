ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

West Knoxville home damaged in fire

West Knox house fire under investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An early Tuesday morning house fire in West Knox County prompted the response from Rural Metro Fire, Knox County crews. According to Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell, crews responded to the house fire around 2:20 a.m. Arriving crews to the scene in the 700 block of Fox Landing Lane found visible flames throughout the house and coming from the roof area on the front. The homeowner was standing outside the house in the front yard.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
