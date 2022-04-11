ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson Brings Y2K to Gen Z in "Senior Year" Trailer

By Victoria Edel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Netflix's new movie "Senior Year" is here. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman who was queen bee of her high school in the early 2000s. A cheerleading accident sends her into a coma,...

CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
TheWrap

Here’s Why Theo James Isn’t in ‘Sanditon’ Season 2

Spoilers abound for Sanditon Season 1 (and the first episode of Season 2) below. You’ve been warned!. Fans of romantic period dramas, rejoice! March brought the sophomore return of two beloved Regency-era shows — Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and PBS Masterpiece’s “Sanditon.” While the former is definitely the more boisterous and popular of the two, the latter has amassed a small-but-mighty fanbase of devotees.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights. “I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star talks potential role in Bridgerton

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter has opened up about the reason why he would never appear in Netflix's hit period drama, Bridgerton. While appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the Mr Carson actor was asked by host Susanna Reid if he would ever consider joining the cast. WATCH: Are...
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

Who Is Benedict Cumberbatch's Wife, Sophie Hunter?

Benedict Cumberbatch is arguably one of the world’s most famous—and most private—actors. As such, his wife, Sophie Hunter, has successfully managed to stay out of the spotlight, with the exception of the occasional red carpet appearance. The pair reportedly met back in 2009 while on the set...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Stuns In Metallic Jumpsuit In Gorgeous Photo With Friends

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging metallic jumpsuit while out with her friends for a fun night out. Selena Gomez had a fun night out with friends when she rocked a gorgeous sparkly metallic jumpsuit. The 29-year-old rocked a long-sleeve shiny silver one-piece with a plunging neckline and topped her look off with a bold red lip and voluminous beach waves.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Torchwood and Game of Thrones star's new thriller

Game of Thrones and Torchwood star Burn Gorman is back in a new thriller titled Watcher, and ahead of its cinema release in a few months, its first trailer has dropped. The Stranger and It Follows actress Maika Monroe leads the film as Julia, a woman who moves to Romania when her husband, played by Nocturnal Animals and Greyhound's Karl Glusman, relocates to his homeland for a new job, abandoning her acting career in the process.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Netflix Zeroes In on Killer Clown John Wayne Gacy in New True-Crime Doc

Netflix is back on its chilling true-crime beat. On April 7, the streaming platform released the trailer for an upcoming docuseries that details the crimes of Chicago serial killer John Wayne Gacy. "Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes" will feature never-before-heard audio from Gacy's interrogation, as well as anecdotes from survivors and firsthand accounts from officials who investigated the killer clown's '70s murder spree.
CHICAGO, IL

