More Americans Want to Learn Ukrainian Than Ever Amid Russian Invasion

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"I think the global growth of interest in Ukrainian tells us something about how much the world cares about the situation," Duolingo's Dr. Cindy Blanco...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Learning#Americans#Ukrainian#Russian
MSNBC

Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine isn't the first time Moscow-backed forces marched their way into sovereign Ukrainian territory. This week marks the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine during that crisis, about Russia’s latest military activities and how Putin has changed since 2014.March 20, 2022.
POLITICS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vladimir Putin: The president whose obsession with Russian security may cost him dear

In the weeks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, one man has loomed large: Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.Every inch the potentate, he began by soliciting support from key ministers live on TV; he followed this up with an outraged verbal assault on Ukraine, lambasting Lenin, Stalin and Gorbachev for good measure. Three days later, in the early morning in Moscow, he was back on national television announcing the start of military action. The first tanks moved in and the first bombs were dropped within hours.Russia’s military onslaught has tended to be seen as an old-fashioned war launched by an...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin Ally Warns Of Nuclear Dystopia Due To United States

One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned the United States on Wednesday that the world could spiral towards a nuclear dystopia if Washington pressed on with what the Kremlin casts as a long-term plot to destroy Russia. Dmitry Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
CNBC

One of Putin’s top aides quits, reportedly in opposition to the Ukraine war

A high-ranking and long-standing aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has quit his role as Moscow's climate envoy due to his opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Anatoly Chubais is the highest-ranking individual to publicly break with Putin's regime, with almost all Russian officials and state media maintaining a wall of silence when it comes to criticizing the president, or his invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
874K+
Followers
89K+
Post
799M+
Views
