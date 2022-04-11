ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Restaurant Owner's Sign Tells 'Ignorant' Biden Voters to Eat Elsewhere

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The message to patrons also mentions Build Back Better legislation, which to this day has not been approved by...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 144

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
1d ago

Yes , I have seen my diesel mechanic has a sign labor rate $120.00 an hour and to watch $180.00 and if you voted for Biden $240.00 ! I agree elections have consequences !

Reply(21)
67
Mike9
1d ago

Ha. I live in Cartersville and was just at this restaurant. Great food! Highly recommend. I did see the signs too. I'll be back to eat there soon.

Reply(17)
90
Mels4u2
1d ago

I heard that! They caused this gas/food/supply shortage by Voting this NitWit into office - Dear Lord Help Us…We live amongst Zombies 🧟‍♀️ Blind & Deaf 🧏‍♂️

Reply(7)
46
Related
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GOBankingRates

How Much is Ashley Biden Worth?

President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, Ashley, made headlines in mid-March 2022 when it was revealed by The New York Times that a diary written by the first-daughter was purchased by the group...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cartersville, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Restaurants
State
Alabama State
Cartersville, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Cartersville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Loan#Ppp Loan#Food Drink#Election Fraud#Restaurant Owner#Talladega
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Glamour

How Ashley Biden’s Diary Was Displayed at a Trump Fundraiser

It sounds like a Scandal plot, or maybe just a nightmare. But it's true—the diary of Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden's daughter, was “passed around a Trump fundraiser in Florida at the home of a donor” ahead of the 2020 presidential election, The New York Times reported. Biden, 40, had been keeping the diary during the period when she was seeking treatment for addiction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
874K+
Followers
89K+
Post
799M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy