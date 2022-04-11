Restaurant Owner's Sign Tells 'Ignorant' Biden Voters to Eat Elsewhere
The message to patrons also mentions Build Back Better legislation, which to this day has not been approved by...www.newsweek.com
Yes , I have seen my diesel mechanic has a sign labor rate $120.00 an hour and to watch $180.00 and if you voted for Biden $240.00 ! I agree elections have consequences !
Ha. I live in Cartersville and was just at this restaurant. Great food! Highly recommend. I did see the signs too. I'll be back to eat there soon.
I heard that! They caused this gas/food/supply shortage by Voting this NitWit into office - Dear Lord Help Us…We live amongst Zombies 🧟♀️ Blind & Deaf 🧏♂️
