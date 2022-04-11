ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Alien' Movie Fans Shocked To Discover Iconic Character Was Transgender

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The discovery sparked criticism and any number of fan theories about what it meant for the "Alien" cinematic...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 20

Related
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest True-Crime Documentary Is Stunning Viewers

A new addition to Netflix's ever-growing true crime library is creating quite the conversation on social media. Just two years after the streamer sent social media ablaze with the release of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the streamer has struck gold again with a new title from the Tiger King's executive producer, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Veronica Cartwright
Person
Ridley Scott
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Film Star#Sci Fi#Nostromo
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
B98.5

‘Star Trek’ Casts a New Captain Kirk

The ironic part of the new Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds, is that it features some very familiar Star Trek characters. When the show debuts on Paramount+ later this summer, it will star Anson Mount as Captain Pike, the original Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise before James T. Kirk, along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock. The show is officially billed as following these heroes “in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The true-crime series that’s taking Netflix by storm globally

Sarma Melngailis, the former celebrity restaurateur at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular new true-crime series Bad Vegan, is not at all happy with how the streamer is marketing its newest hit property. In fact, she’s gone on record insisting she’s “sick” over how Netflix (as she sees it)...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Completely Gone for Good, Final Signs Removed

The cruel, and somewhat drawn-out death of Stitch's Great Escape at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is mercifully at an end after park staff removed the final sign for the attraction. Stitch's Great Escape, which was just a kid-friendly retheming of the ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter at Tomorrowland, has been closed since 2018. There have long been rumors of a Wreck-It Ralph attraction replacing it.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
874K+
Followers
89K+
Post
798M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy