ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia could triple troop numbers in bid to take Donbas, say Western officials

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJxKL_0f5qJUjd00

Vladimir Putin is expected to double or even possibly triple the number of Russian troops in the Donbas as the Russian president resorts to a “diminished” invasion strategy, according to Western officials.

The amassing of troops, however, will not necessarily give Moscow an advantage over Ukraine, with Kyiv’s forces having had success in pushing back insurgents in the east of the country, they said.

The Russian leader has been forced to “diminish considerably” the plan in Ukraine, one official said, amid suggestions Mr Putin wants to take the Donbas region before May 9 – when Russia traditionally marks the Soviet Union’s World War Two victory against Nazi Germany with military parades in Moscow – in an attempt to claim victory for his so-called “special operation”.

Another official said: “I would imagine that, at outside estimates, what you’re looking at is a force which is probably the Russians looking to double or even treble the amount of force that they bring into that Donbas area.

The Russians have shown themselves to be not very effective in this invasion as to being able to use their numerical advantage effectively

“But I would note that that is going to take some considerable time to bring them up to that sort of number.

“And even when they bring themselves to that number, there is a question over how effectively they can bring those forces into the battle.

“The Russians have shown themselves to be not very effective in this invasion as to being able to use their numerical advantage effectively to actually bring about a decisive engagement.”

It comes after Downing Street confirmed further details of the Prime Minister’s trip to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Boris Johnson held talks with his counterpart over a dinner of roast beef after touring Independence Square on Saturday.

The British leader was in Kyiv for around five hours, and travelled by car, helicopter, military plane and train, according to a No 10 spokeswoman.

Western officials said they hoped that, with Russia’s military regrouping and moving east, more European leaders could travel to Kyiv to show solidarity “on the ground” with Ukraine.

While Russian troops are poorly-led and ill-disciplined, they are also becoming desensitised by the war, an official said, leading to “revolting” behaviour, such as the “targeting of civilians”.

The Foreign Office said it was “shocked” by reports of mass graves being found in the village of Buzova outside Kyiv.

Local officials said bodies showing “evidence of execution” had been discovered following the Russian withdrawal.

Buzova is near Bucha, another town where atrocities were discovered – although Russia has claimed the scenes from the aftermath of its occupation were staged.

The UK will work with allies to “investigate war crimes and ensure justice is done”, a Foreign Office spokesman said.

The next phase of the conflict is expected to see focus shift to the south east of Ukraine, although it is not known when a fresh assault will commence.

Western officials said that 37 to 38 Russian battalion tactical groups are “non-combat effective” – up by almost 10 on last week’s estimate.

The total force available is about 90 battalion tactical groups, with between 700 and 1,000 troops said to be contained in each one.

One official said: “It is clear there is an intent to reinforce the Russian presence in and around those forces, both in and surrounding the Donbas.

“We’re already starting to see some Russian forces continue their attacks into the Donbas, and we are also seeing Ukrainian forces being effective in causing them problems.

“I think the losses that we’ve seen and the scale of losses, regardless of the reinforcing of their forces into the Donbas, it is still unclear how they (Russia) are going to overcome some of the morale issues they will have with their troops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOqR3_0f5qJUjd00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ate roast beef during talks on Saturday, No 10 confirmed (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA) (PA Media)

“And we’ve seen numbers of troops being unwilling to fight and refusing to engage in operations.

“When they do start, with the scale of operations we anticipate in the Donbas, they will also have large logistic lines open up which will be vulnerable potentially to attack by Ukrainian forces.”

Britain is increasingly worried that Russia could use white phosphorus munitions in the bombardment of the besieged Ukrainian port Mariupol.

White phosphorus is used for illumination at night or to create a smokescreen, but when it is deployed as a weapon it causes horrific burns.

Western officials think that, for Russia, bringing about the fall of Mariupol is seen as crucial for both freeing up troops for the fight in the Donbas but also for creating a route north for the Kremlin’s forces as they look to form a pincer movement on Ukrainian defenders in the east.

Meanwhile, the Russian military said it had destroyed a shipment of air defence missile systems provided to Ukraine by the West.

The claim has not been verified.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said the military used sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy four S-300 air defence missile launchers on the southern outskirts of the city of Dnipro, which lies in the east of Ukraine.

He said about 25 Ukrainian troops were also hit by the strike on Sunday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia claims surrender of 1,000 Ukrainian troops in Mariupol

Russia says more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops have surrendered in the besieged southeastern port of Mariupol. Russian defence ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said 1,026 troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade surrendered at a metals plant in the city. Russian forces moved on Mariupol in late February and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Forces#Ukraine#War Crimes#Russian World#Western#Nazi#Russians
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian units have suffered such heavy losses they have had to flee Ukraine, British MoD reveals as Zelensky reacts with scepticism to Putin's offer to withdraw troops from Kyiv

Russian units are suffering such heavy losses in Ukraine that they have been forced to flee home and to neighbouring Belarus. The Kremlin has yet to capture any major city in its month-long invasion of its neighbour, and yesterday promised to 'radically' reduce military operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv. But...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Reuters

In first, veteran Putin aide quits over Ukraine war and leaves Russia

LVIV/MYKOLAIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A veteran aide of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war and left Russia with no intention to return, two sources said on Wednesday, the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion a month ago. The Kremlin confirmed...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris says Ukraine 'can win' the war against Putin despite NATO rift emerging as Macron warns supplying tanks and fighter jets to Kyiv would cross a 'red line'

Boris Johnson has insisted Ukraine 'can win' the war against Russia despite a NATO rift emerging today over calls to supply tanks and jets. The PM said Kyiv can do more than merely delay Vladimir Putin's victory after Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a summit of the military alliance by video-link. Mr...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy