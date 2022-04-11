Ukrainian soldier takes apart Russian drone and discovers unsophisticated features

The Ukraine Ministry of Defense has released a video showing a Ukrainian soldier taking apart a Russian drone .

The ministry said the drone was an Orlan-10. Though it is unclear when or where the video was taken, the drone uses a Canon DSLR camera kept in place on the drone using a Velcro strap rather than a commercial drone camera.

The Orlan-10 drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed for the Russian Armed Forces.

