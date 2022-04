RUDD — A plea change hearing is set for today for a Mason City man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and setting her home on fire in Floyd County. 33-year-old Tyrone Jones was accused on January 8th of kicking the victim in the face, back, and back of the head; strangling her to the point she lost consciousness, and burning her with a cigarette. Jones is also accused of stealing two phones and starting a fire at the girlfriend’s home in Rudd before leaving. The victim says Jones tied her hands and feet to her bed with a rope on a previous occasion. Jones was charged with first-degree arson, domestic abuse assault, third-degree theft and false imprisonment.

FLOYD COUNTY, IA ・ 29 DAYS AGO