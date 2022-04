PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ”It’s still new. Still kinda up in the air, about what I’m gonna do,” Derick Thompson, one current employee said. These are the words of one of the 450 employees who will be let go after WestRock company announced it would be shutting down the paper mill in Panama City on June 6 earlier this week.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO