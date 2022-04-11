ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kane Brown on Jumping In to Co-Host the CMTs After Kelsea Ballerini’s COVID-19 Diagnosis (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFocE_0f5qGqZC00

After Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19, Kane Brown will be stepping in and sharing the stage with Anthony Mackie as a co-host of the CMT Music Awards.

Kelsea will still be part of the show, but will be hosting from home.

On Monday morning, “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer spoke to Kane, who got the call about the gig this weekend. He said, “Man, we were up in Pennsylvania and my manager called me and was saying some things happened… CMT wanted to know if I wanted to host, and I had to be back in Nashville in the morning and run rehearsals… It was cool — I was excited.”

Brown has spoken to Ballerini, who he says is “doing great.”

As for how Kelsea will still be involved remotely, Kane dished, “She will be at her house. It’s actually a pretty cool setup… It’s still going to be like she is there.”

Brown also shared details on hosting the show with Anthony, saying, “There’s a lot of jokes in this one… Me and Anthony, we went to golf yesterday to get a little more chemistry… It’s going to be a fun show.”

Kane and Anthony are making history as two Black men hosting the CMTs. He quipped, “We made a joke about two Black guys hosting the country music awards yesterday… It’s cool, man. It’s 2022. I love that doors are opening up. I’m pumped for everything happening in country music.”

In addition to hosting the CMT Music Awards, Brown is also a finalist in the Video of the Year category for his "One Mississippi" music video, going up against Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's music video for "If I Didn't Love You," as well as Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't."

Kane has the most nominations this year with four, including Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

Brown also has new music, including a song with his wife Katelyn. He pointed out, “I think that is going to be the biggest song on there.”

The 2022 CMT Awards air live from Nashville on CBS tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs Scratched From Performance Lineup

Earlier this week, the CMT Music Awards announced the first round of performers for the show, which included Luke Combs. Now, he’s been taken off the performer list after testing positive for COVID-19. Country Now received a statement from a CMT Music awards spokesperson earlier today. Apparently, Combs was...
MUSIC
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows with very bold top but her coat gets everyone talking

Miranda Lambert brought the house down during her recent shows in the UK and she thanked fans for their support by giving them a look at her show-stopping on-stage outfit. The country music queen wowed her fans with her voice and her appearance during the festivities in England, Ireland and Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Says She's "Eternally Grateful" for How the Show Has Connected Her to Fans

Trigger warning: This article features discussion around eating disorders. Chrissy Metz's portrayal of Kate Pearson on This Is Us has inspired millions of viewers for different reasons. But as she gears up to say goodbye after a six year run on the NBC drama, the actress is reflecting on what she has been most surprised and "grateful" to hear from fans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Kane Brown
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Jumping In To Co Host
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
thecheyennepost.com

Kelly Clarkson has a new name!

Kelly Clarkson has officially changed her name to Kelly Brianne. At a hearing on Monday (28.03.22), a California judge granted the 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker her name change. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly read: “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted. “The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

65K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy