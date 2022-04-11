Spring weather unlikely to stick around for next few weeks

A mixed bag of weather is still on the forecast for much of northern Michigan. (Vander Velden/Getty Images)

Once the snow melts in northern Michigan, most residents find themselves overwhelmed with cabin fever and ready to move on to spring. However, despite the warmer pockets of weather, the National Weather Service says spring weather isn't here to stay — yet.

The NWS Gaylord Office was forecasting a high of 56 degrees Monday, 62 on Tuesday and nearly 70 on Wednesday for most of the region. However, NWS Meteorologist Jeff Zoltowski said temps will drop again toward the end of the week.

"We are going to have a nice temperature for a couple of days, but from Thursday all the way through the weekend it will be cool and damp," Zoltowski said."When is it going to warm up for good? It doesn't appear that it is on the horizon. For the next couple of weeks, cooler temperatures are going to prevail, but we will have pockets of warmer weather."

Cooler temperatures are a bit of a misnomer Zoltowski said, pointing out that while the region has been averaging slightly cooler during the day, the evenings have been remaining mostly cloudy and oftentimes trapping in warmer temperatures.

"It has been so cloudy and damp, our overall temperatures for the month have been close to normal because we are cooler during the day but staying warmer during the overnight," Zoltowski said.

Zoltowski said overall the region is one or two degrees below normal.

While the forecast is calling for warm weather through Wednesday, there is also a chance for the region to see severe thunderstorms.

"It looks like the most significant severe weather threats will be south of northern Michigan, but there is a possibility for it to move this far north," Zoltowski said.

If the forecast pans out, showers and thunderstorms will move into parts of the region Tuesday night and will remain through early Thursday morning, with the overall chance of precipitation at or above 80% and the potential for wind gusts up to 25 mph.

The remainder of the week is forecasted to remain around the mid-40s during the day and have overnight lows near freezing.