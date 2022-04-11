ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is Easter?

By Albert Bassili
 1 day ago
Say "Happy Easter" with these fun easter cards! (© Peter Lourenco via Getty)

You might be surprised to learn that Easter is happening a little later this year than usual, and you can thank (or blame) the moon for that. While Easter is always on a Sunday, it’s the first one after the Vernal Equinox, followed by a full moon, which has taken its time to come around.

As such, Easter in 2022 will take play on April the 17.

What is Easter?

Different cultures and countries celebrate this holiday differently, but in the western world, especially in the US, the majority of it comes in the form of Easter Eggs, Easter eggs hunts, and usually a religious service or midnight vigil, as well as dinner.

Gift Giving on Easter

While there are many ways to give during Easter, one of the simplest is sending over some seasonal cards, especially if it’s hard to send a gift or be there in person. So, to that end, here are a few great cards you can send to your loved ones (or enemies, if that’s what does it for you.)

Hallmark Easter Card with Sound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jU3pl_0f5qGgzA00 "Hallmark Easter Card with Sound (Felt Bunny Plays "You Are My Sunshine") Hallmark amazon.com $8.99 Shop Now

Hallmark is very well known for their cards, and this felt one with audio is incredibly pretty, more so than your typical card, and perfect for someone you care about.

Popup Easter Egg Basket Card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cv02_0f5qGgzA00 Lovepop Easter Basket Pop Up Card - 3D Lovepop amazon.com $13.00 Shop Now

Another card that’s equally as fancy is this pop-up egg basket card, and they even have a variety of designs, such as this Easter Bunny under a rainbow and pop-up flower bouquets with eggs for flowers.

Handpainted Easter cards set of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdpaF_0f5qGgzA00 Easter Cards Set of 9 -handpainted - Folding Cards - with Envelope CreativeClubDodo etsy.com $9.90 Shop Now

Of course, those cards are a little bit expensive, especially if you’re handing out a ton of them, so if you want to show that you care while also not breaking the bank, these set of 9 hand-painted cards are truly gorgeous.

Easter Chickens Holiday Card set of eight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fy1ev_0f5qGgzA00 Easter Chickens Holiday Card : Easter Cards Set of 8 or Single PhoebeAndJune etsy.com $4.00 Shop Now

Another great option to mix things up is this set of eight Easter chickens carrying egg baskets. They’re not as fancy, but they’re just as cute!

The Official Easter Bunny Dollar Bill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcbqQ_0f5qGgzA00 The Official Easter Bunny Dollar Bill. Real 1.0 USD. Each Bill ToothFairyDollarBill etsy.com $7.95 Shop Now

This may seem like a gag gift or a scam at first glance, but the seller assures us this is 100% a legitimate U.S. dollar bill — just with a bunny face placed over George Washington. In fact, if you want people to be even more baffled on this holiday, you can get the two-dollar bill version as well, which is equally legitimate. Not a one of us knows why this exists.

Jesus ‘I’m Back’ Easter Card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYA6L_0f5qGgzA00 Easter Card Jesus im Back DaniellaIllustrates etsy.com $3.50 Shop Now

Finally, this Jesus ‘I’m Back’ Easter card is perfect for a good chuckle.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

