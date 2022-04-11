ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Socks grand slam Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional RBI in Sunday's win over the Mariners....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani sets insane MLB record vs. Astros

Shohei Ohtani opened up the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels on a sluggish note. Over his opening 13 at-bats against the Houston Astros, he recorded a mere one hit. Ohtani got back on track on Sunday against the reigning American League champions, as he roped a double down right field in the third inning.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting for Astros on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 13 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .083 batting average with a .487...
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees once again facing shortstop issues after new acquisition dropped from lineup

For field manager Aaron Boone, it took four games to replace New York Yankees shortstop acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. After enjoying a solid spring, Kiner-Falefa has struggled to get going at the start of the regular season, hosting a .091 average over 12 plate appearances. While it is far too soon to make any general assumptions, the Yankees didn’t only replace the former Minnesota Twin due to his offensive struggles but his defensive liabilities as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yankees Manage Four Hits in Shutout Loss to Blue Jays

Let the overreactions begin. One night after leaving 11 runners on base in a one-run loss to the Red Sox, the Yankees managed four hits (all singles) in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Toronto's right-hander Alek Manoah was magnificent, shoving six frames of one-hit ball under the lights...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting Sunday night for Yankees

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. In 7 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has a .143 batting average with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Five potential Justin Upton landing spots: Why Dodgers, Padres, more could add veteran outfielder

The Los Angeles Angels officially released outfielder Justin Upton over the weekend, ending his five-plus-year run with the club. The Angels, per Major League Baseball's rules, will remain on the hook for the $28 million left on his contract. Upton can only hope to follow in the cleatprints of Albert Pujols, who was released by the Angels last May before finding greater success in an optimized role with the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Racks up three hits Sunday

Stanton went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox. Stanton knocked in the Yankees' first run of the game with a third-inning single and singled again in each of his ensuing pair of at-bats. The slugger's first two hits of the campaign were home runs, but he exchanged distance for volume Sunday in recording his first multi-hit game of the season. Stanton is slashing .385/.385/.846 with four RBI and five strikeouts through 13 plate appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Cruz homers, keys Nats over Mets with 8th-inning hit

WASHINGTON — Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in three-run eighth inning that lifted the Washington Nationals over the Mets 4-2 on Sunday and prevented New York from an opening four-game sweep.Washington trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Yadiel Hernández singled leading off against Chasen Shreve, and Maikel Franco singled pinch-runner Dee Strange-Gordon to third against Trevor Williams (0-1).Lucius Fox, who started in his major league debut, dragged a safety squeeze sacrifice bunt, and Strange-Gordon slid home headfirst ahead of first baseman Pete Alonso's underhand toss."Dee is one of the fastest players in...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Eight total bases Tuesday

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a triple, a grand slam and six total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He was also caught stealing. Ramirez tripled on a blooper to shallow left-center, the result of Nick Senzel and Tommy Pham colliding in the outfield. His grand slam in the ninth, which broke the game open for Cleveland, was no cheapie. Ramirez is batting .429 in the early going.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers outlast rain, Twins for 7-2 victory

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke open a tie game with a six-run eighth inning, then waited out the rain to take a 7-2 victory Tuesday night in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins.Turner, who made an error earlier that led to Minnesota's tying run, hit an RBI single that gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. His line drive went under the glove of Twins third baseman Luis Arraez, unable to turn a potential double play.Justin Turner followed two batters later with another RBI single, and Will Smith doubled in two runs to give Los Angeles a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: On base four times Sunday

Soler went 3-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's loss to the Giants. Don Mattingly made the seemingly odd choice to put Soler in the leadoff spot to begin the season despite his power profile and mediocre .316 OBP last season, but so far the Marlins manager is looking like a genius. Through his first three games with Miami, Soler has reached base six times in 14 plate appearances, although the 30-year-old is still looking for his first extra-base hit, run or RBI.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Javy Guerra: DFA'd by San Diego

Guerra was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday. Guerra surrendered four earned runs over two innings during his lone appearance of the season Sunday against the Diamondbacks, and he won't retain his spot on the Friars' 40-man roster. San Diego claimed Kyle Tyler off waivers in a corresponding move.
SAN DIEGO, CA

