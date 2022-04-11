ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Joel Payamps: Returns to team

 1 day ago

Payamps was activated off of the family medical emergency list Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Payamps will...

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Twins start 2-game series at home against the Dodgers

LINE: Dodgers -139, Twins +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a two-game series. Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Royals visit the Cardinals to start 2-game series

LINE: Cardinals -182, Royals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals to open a two-game series. St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 at home last season. The Cardinals slugged .412 with a .725 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cards past Royals 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols called his shot. The veteran slugger told Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol he was going to hit the first pitch he saw Tuesday night for a home run — and then did just that. Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner launched a […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Goes deep, reaches five times

Benintendi went 3-for-3 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland. Benintendi tied the game in the fourth inning with an RBI single and later scored a run in the seventh. He capped off his big day with a two-run blast off Emmanuel Clase in the ninth. The 27-year-old outfielder finished the four-game set against the Guardians with a .538/.625/.769 slash line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Phillies leave Johan Camargo off Monday lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo as a starter for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Camargo will take the afternoon off while Alec Bohm starts at third base and bats eighth in the order. Camargo is projected to make 131 more plate appearances this season according...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Good, Meh & Bad From the Royals’ Season-Opening Series

Well, that was certainly something. The Kansas City Royals went through as many ups and downs in their first series as one could expect. The Cleveland Guardians have owned the Royals the past few seasons so being able to get out of the first set of the year with a split isn’t disastrous, but it is disappointing after Kansas City took the first two games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Six-run rally propels Dodgers past Twins

Will Smith and Gavin Lux drove in two runs apiece and the Los Angeles Dodgers relied on a six-run eighth inning to pull away for a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Trea Turner and Justin Turner added one RBI apiece for the Dodgers, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Royals' Bobby Witt: Swipes bag in loss

Witt went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs scored and three strikeouts in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Guardians. Witt had struck out just once in his first three major-league games, so there's little reason to be concerned about his poor day at the plate. He also picked up his first walk and stolen base in the loss. The 21-year-old has already dazzled on defense at third base, and he's shown a little power and speed -- both of his hits this season are doubles. Hitting second in a strong top half of the Royals' order should continue to give Witt chances to contribute in all five standard fantasy categories.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Eight total bases Tuesday

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a triple, a grand slam and six total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He was also caught stealing. Ramirez tripled on a blooper to shallow left-center, the result of Nick Senzel and Tommy Pham colliding in the outfield. His grand slam in the ninth, which broke the game open for Cleveland, was no cheapie. Ramirez is batting .429 in the early going.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ryan Jeffers behind plate Tuesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jeffers is catching Chris Archer and batting seventh. Gary Sanchez is at designated hitter and batting fifth. Gio Urshela is on the hot corner over Luis Arraez and batting cleanup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Twins' Alek Kirilloff absent from lineup Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Twins are keeping Kirilloff out of the lineup for the first time this season. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Kirilloff in left field and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

