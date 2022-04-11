Royals' Joel Payamps: Returns to team

Witt went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs scored and three strikeouts in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Guardians. Witt had struck out just once in his first three major-league games, so there's little reason to be concerned about his poor day at the plate. He also picked up his first walk and stolen base in the loss. The 21-year-old has already dazzled on defense at third base, and he's shown a little power and speed -- both of his hits this season are doubles. Hitting second in a strong top half of the Royals' order should continue to give Witt chances to contribute in all five standard fantasy categories.
