Kansas City, MO

Royals' Kris Bubic: Can't escape first inning

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bubic (0-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Guardians after allowing five...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani sets insane MLB record vs. Astros

Shohei Ohtani opened up the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels on a sluggish note. Over his opening 13 at-bats against the Houston Astros, he recorded a mere one hit. Ohtani got back on track on Sunday against the reigning American League champions, as he roped a double down right field in the third inning.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 2

Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cards past Royals 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols called his shot. The veteran slugger told Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol he was going to hit the first pitch he saw Tuesday night for a home run — and then did just that. Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner launched a […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLive.com

Tigers lose 3-run lead, fall to Red Sox

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers squandered a three-run lead -- and rookie Spencer Torkelson’s first big-league hit -- in a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon at Comerica Park. Torkelson had been 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts before his first hit, a fly ball that dropped...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Goes deep, reaches five times

Benintendi went 3-for-3 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland. Benintendi tied the game in the fourth inning with an RBI single and later scored a run in the seventh. He capped off his big day with a two-run blast off Emmanuel Clase in the ninth. The 27-year-old outfielder finished the four-game set against the Guardians with a .538/.625/.769 slash line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Reuters

Six-run rally propels Dodgers past Twins

Will Smith and Gavin Lux drove in two runs apiece and the Los Angeles Dodgers relied on a six-run eighth inning to pull away for a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Trea Turner and Justin Turner added one RBI apiece for the Dodgers, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Royals visit the Cardinals to start 2-game series

LINE: Cardinals -182, Royals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals to open a two-game series. St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 at home last season. The Cardinals slugged .412 with a .725 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals bag Monday

Merrifield went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Guardians. Merrifield singled and swiped second in the first inning before collecting an RBI on a fourth-inning groundout. The speedy veteran was in a 1-for-12 slump to begin the season before Monday's multi-hit effort. He hasn't recorded a strikeout since punching out twice on Opening Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Eight total bases Tuesday

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a triple, a grand slam and six total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He was also caught stealing. Ramirez tripled on a blooper to shallow left-center, the result of Nick Senzel and Tommy Pham colliding in the outfield. His grand slam in the ninth, which broke the game open for Cleveland, was no cheapie. Ramirez is batting .429 in the early going.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Javy Guerra: DFA'd by San Diego

Guerra was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday. Guerra surrendered four earned runs over two innings during his lone appearance of the season Sunday against the Diamondbacks, and he won't retain his spot on the Friars' 40-man roster. San Diego claimed Kyle Tyler off waivers in a corresponding move.
SAN DIEGO, CA

