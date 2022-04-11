ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Alice Cooper coming to Springfield

By WICS/WRSP Staff
foxillinois.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Get ready to rock out with Alice Cooper in Springfield this fall!. As part of his "Detroit Muscle" tour, Alice Cooper will be performing at the Bank of Springfield Center on October 1. The VIP pre-sale is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 10am...

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
WZOZ 103.1

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Expanded Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced an extended second leg of their 2022 tour, which will keep the pair on the road through September. In total, Plant and Krauss have added 13 new dates to their itinerary, including stops at such famous venues as Red Rocks in Colorado, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and Moody Amphitheater in Austin. These shows are in addition to their previously announced trek, which kicks off June 3 and includes a set at the Bonnaroo music festival. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.
MUSIC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Alice Cooper, St. Paul, Animal Collective, Koe Wetzel, Sunstar and more

Here’s a look at the week with some legends, some rising stars and a crazy Friday night. Parquet Courts (Mr. Smalls): With “Sympathy for Life,” the Brooklyn post-punk band is already seven albums into a career that started back in 2010, when Andrew Savage and Austin Brown met at the University of North Texas. The band continues to evolve, this time taking influences from New York clubs, Primal Scream and Pink Floyd, and working with producers Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Hot Chip, David Byrne) and John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning). “‘Wide Awake!’ [the 2018 album] was a record you could put on at a party,” Brown said in a statement. “‘Sympathy For Life’ is influenced by the party itself. Historically, some amazing rock records have been made from mingling in dance music culture — from Talking Heads to Screamadelica. Our goal was to bring that into our own music.” Opening the show is Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar, who debuted last year with “Afrique Victime,” a blend of folk, blues, rock, field recordings and electronics that won him the accolade of “the Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara”. 8 p.m. $25-$30; mrsmalls.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, IL
Springfield, IL
Entertainment
City
Alton, IL
City
Albany, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Muncie, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Louisville, IL
KOLR10 News

StoryCorps Mobile Tour coming to Springfield Library Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio is partnering with the Springfield-Greene County Library District to host the StoryCorps Mobile Tour at The Library Center in Springfield.  In a StoryCorps interview, two people who know and care about one another record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Pitchfork

Built to Spill Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Gonna Lose”: Watch

Built to Spill have announced their new album. When the Wind Forgets Your Name is out September 9 via their new label home Sub Pop. The lead single “Gonna Lose” arrives today with a new video directed by Jordan Minkoff and featuring animations from Minkoff and Lee McClure. Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates featuring over 70 shows and watch the new video below.
ROCK MUSIC
Axios Tampa Bay

An ode to The Orange Shop

I drove up U.S. 301 toward Jacksonville the other day for the first time in a few years and pulled over to pay homage to an old Florida throwback, The Orange Shop.I was so glad to see the beating heart of Citra's citrus commerce still pumping. The parking lot was full of cars with out-of-state plates, and tourists browsed the wooden shelves lined with marmalades, citrus candies and coconut dolls.Why it matters: Before several catastrophic freezes in the '60s, '70s and '80s dented the North Florida citrus industry, there used to be dozens of similar mom-and-pop citrus shops up and...
CITRA, FL
QuadCities.com

‘Just Desserts,’ Alice Cooper, The Rodeo And More In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Arlene Schnitzer

Comments / 0

Community Policy