Wife of good Samaritan hit on Everett Turnpike says husband suffered serious injuries

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police released new information about a crash which left a pedestrian dead on Friday night. The pedestrian was crossing East Colfax Avenue, not using a crosswalk, police say.
The pedestrian was hit by a Mitsubishi sedan heading west, and the driver immediately stopped to help the victim, police say. That driver was subsequently hit by another vehicle described as a Mercury Mountaineer. The second vehicle also heading west.
It happened at Uvalda Street around 8 p.m. Friday.
(credit: CBS)
The driver of the Mercury also pulled over and tried to help the victims. The pedestrian died at the scene, and the driver of the Mitsubishi died at the hospital.
Investigators do not believe that speed or alcohol were contributing factors for either driver.
Further details about the victims were not released. Anyone who might have dash-cam or surveillance video or may have seen the crashes is asked to contact Aurora Police.
Comments / 1