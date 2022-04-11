ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack, NH

Wife of good Samaritan hit on Everett Turnpike says husband suffered serious injuries

By Ray Brewer
WMUR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of injuring a good Samaritan in a hit-and-run crash is scheduled to face a judge Monday. Mark Shamaly was injured Friday in Merrimack on the Everett Turnpike while trying to help at the scene of a separate crash. His wife, Barbara Shamaly, said...

www.wmur.com

