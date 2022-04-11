Drug dealer with long record sentenced to five years in prison

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A St. Albans man was sentenced to two years in prison for a federal drug crime. According to court documents, on September 23, 2020, a trooper with the West Virginia State Police attempted to stop Joshua James Lambert, 33, who was riding a motorcycle with improperly functioning signal devices on Route 25 near Institute. Lambert tried to flee the scene on the motorcycle, reaching speeds of up to 90mph. When Lambert attempted to make a right-hand turn, he lost control of the motorcycle and wrecked. Lambert then fled on foot with a small black pistol in his hand, which he threw to the ground. The trooper caught Lambert and took him into custody. In searching Lambert, the trooper found several quantities of suspected controlled substances wrapped in small packages which Lambert admitted he intended to sell. The substances were tested at the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory and found to contain methamphetamine and fentanyl. The unloaded Raven Arms, MP-25, .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol which Lambert had thrown to the ground was also recovered.

SAINT ALBANS, WV ・ 27 DAYS AGO