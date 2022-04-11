ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Your child could be next Gerber baby, win $25,000

click orlando
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes your baby have what it takes to be the 2022 Gerber baby?. Parents can now submit photos of their smiling infants in the 2022 photo search. [TRENDING: Property insurance attorney offers perspective...

www.clickorlando.com

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Pro Parent: Help prepare your child for what's next

Transition is defined as the process or a period of changing from one state or condition to another. We ask children to transition multiple times each day, from one activity to the next, from one point of focus to another and beyond. Many parents fail to understand the internal mental process involved in preparing for and undergoing transitions.
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
The Independent

North Carolina mother turned away from hospital gives birth in parking lot

A North Carolina woman who was 39 weeks pregnant found herself in the kind of position no new mom in labour wants to be in: on the outside looking in at a hospital, who kept denying her entry because they believed her not to be hours from giving birth.Lauren Banks, despite her best efforts, ended up delivering her child between pumps four and five in the front seat of her Yukon XL at a gas station on her way back to Carolina East Medical Center, a hospital that her husband, Steve Banks, says had denied them admittance “a couple of...
Lincoln Report

Woman Shares Info About Abandoning a Newborn Baby

A TikTok video (see below) featuring a glimpse into how to properly give up one's newborn has been viewed more than 9 million times since it was published. There are many reasons why a new mother may not be able to care for their newborn. Among them are:
Distractify

Walmart Greeter Says He Wasn’t Paid Enough to "Care" About Moms Stealing Baby Formula

When Sam Walton wrote about the greeter positions in his autobiography, he knew exactly what he was doing when he created them. They served a dual purpose: to make "older" customers feel more welcomed in stores but to also help provide an extra layer of presumed security. If there was someone at the front of the store saying hello and making eye contact with people, maybe many would-be thieves would think twice before lifting some toothpaste or a few cans of beer from the grocery.
TODAY.com

‘Off the charts’: This cute baby is astonishing the internet with her size

When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
Motherly

Viral TikTok shows exactly how Safe Haven Baby Boxes work

If you've ever wondered how exactly a Safe Haven Baby Box works, a TikTok from the founder of the boxes has been going hugely viral on TikTok. Beginning in the late '90s, Safe Haven laws started being implemented across the United States. These laws decriminalize the act of leaving unharmed infants as wards of the state. Today, each of the 50 states has Safe Haven laws in place.
The Independent

Woman praised for dumping boyfriend before vacation flight after being treated poorly by his mother

A woman has been applauded for refusing to get on a flight with her boyfriend’s family, after his mother gave her a coach plane ticket when the rest of the group was given first class one.In a recent post shared in the popular Subreddit, “Am I the A**shole?,” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/NoTGoingThank explained how her boyfriend’s parents paid for their own, their children and their children’s partners’  trip to Cabo. However, according to the original poster (OP), her boyfriend’s mom, Becky, isn’t a fan of her.“Becky, his mom, [doesn’t] seem to like me for...
click orlando

🔓Trooper Steve makes memorable connection with 89-year-old painter in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Trooper Steve shares a memorable moment he had with News 6 viewer, Joan Richardson:. [Sunday], I had a moment that is something I will carry for the rest of my life. I believe in “moments”. Times where a check mark happens and it something recalled very easily. This was one of those moments that my heart swelled, my eyes watered and I felt an overwhelming sense of joy. Why so much? Just hop on any social media platform, TV network, article, live stream… it’s rough. There is not much joy out there. But when you run into it, it can be something amazing. I’d like to share my moment from yesterday with you if you don’t mind.
BBC

Covid: Could this app keep your child happy and healthy?

Primary school pupils at one school spent Covid lockdowns developing an app to improve happiness and health. The children at Pantysgallog Primary School in Merthyr Tydfil said they chose the theme because the Covid pandemic had affected everyone's mental health. Work on the app started in lockdown and enables users...
Tracey Folly

Internet backs up a pregnant woman who asked if she should tell a coworker he fathered her unborn child

Anonymous woman wants to know if she would be unreasonable for telling a short-term romantic partner he fathered her unborn child during their one-night rendezvous. A woman has turned to the Internet for advice after a single encounter with a coworker left her pregnant with his child. She revealed that she already has two children with her ex-husband. The man in question also has two children and is currently in a relationship with another woman, as quoted in the Daily Mail:

