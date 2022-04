"I know I said we'd hang out, but I'm going to watch Pachinko on Apple TV+ instead" is a good excuse to get out of a scheduled engagement. "Can we push girls' night out to next week? Halo premieres on Thursday" is also perfectly valid. "Hey doc, I'd like to reschedule my emergency appendectomy. Season 2 of Bridgerton is out on Friday, and I can't leave the house" is a very clear way to establish your priorities that others will understand. The end of the week is stacked with great options, so feel free to clear your schedule for what's truly important in your life with the best shows and movies to watch this week.

TV SHOWS ・ 20 DAYS AGO