Three Zionsville Community High School juniors organized a schoolwide walkout to protest bills being passed across the U.S. that they believe delegitimize the LGBTQ community. After reading about protests at other high schools to support opposition to Florida’s HB 1557, commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and similar legislation in other states, Nixe Negrin organized the same type of protest at ZCHS to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 20 DAYS AGO