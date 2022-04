Movie fans have been buzzing about Netflix's new film The Adam Project, not just because it's an exciting and original sci-fi blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds, but also because it packs an emotional punch we can all relate to. The film is all about a man traveling back in time to save the future, with the help of his younger self, dealing with his complex feelings about his mother and late father along the way. One of the final scenes in the film involves both versions of Adam playing catch in the yard with their dad before being sent back to their correct places in the timeline.

