Conn. residents show off animals for National Pet Day!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday is national pet day. That means we asked our viewers to send in pictures of their beloved pets!

See the gallery below to see just a few of our viewers furry friends from across the state!

Mini Doxies Oliver & Banks

Merlin from Waterford courtesey of Jeffrey & Deborah Cascio

Pudge from Ridgefield courtesey of Stacey McGovern

Blackie & Lassie from Yahira Melendez

Bentley & Paisley from Donna Flowers

Muffin from Yahira Melendez

Dallas from Hamden courtesy of Melissa Labbe

Macy from Stephanie Londin

Rosy from Ana Toma

Winnie and Kyah from Gina Perez

Bruno & Loca Rose

Charlie from Kyndra Kuroski

Want us to see your pet? Send them over at ReportIt@WTNH.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.