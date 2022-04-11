ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. residents show off animals for National Pet Day!

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday is national pet day. That means we asked our viewers to send in pictures of their beloved pets!

See the gallery below to see just a few of our viewers furry friends from across the state!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAht3_0f5qCtMD00
    Mini Doxies Oliver & Banks
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11KlzS_0f5qCtMD00
    Merlin from Waterford courtesey of Jeffrey & Deborah Cascio
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8llJ_0f5qCtMD00
    Pudge from Ridgefield courtesey of Stacey McGovern
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7kFR_0f5qCtMD00
    Blackie & Lassie from Yahira Melendez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHLix_0f5qCtMD00
    Bentley & Paisley from Donna Flowers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHtUH_0f5qCtMD00
    Muffin from Yahira Melendez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LFha_0f5qCtMD00
    Dallas from Hamden courtesy of Melissa Labbe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBj9Z_0f5qCtMD00
    Macy from Stephanie Londin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcfTY_0f5qCtMD00
    Rosy from Ana Toma
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAlyY_0f5qCtMD00
    Winnie and Kyah from Gina Perez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kihE_0f5qCtMD00
    Bruno & Loca Rose
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzQiX_0f5qCtMD00
    Charlie from Kyndra Kuroski

Want us to see your pet? Send them over at ReportIt@WTNH.com

TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
